Verdict on Dera chief likely, Punjab-Haryana put on alert

The court in Panchkula (in Haryana), adjoining Chandigarh, has been hearing the case against Singh for the last few years. The court in Panchkula (in Haryana), adjoining Chandigarh, has been hearing the case against Singh for the last few years.

The authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday asked the police in both states to be on alert ahead of a special CBI court’s verdict in an alleged rape of a ‘sadhvi’ by Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Sources in both states said that the police have been asked to prepare for the situation if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court gives an adverse verdict against the sect chief.

The Directors General of Police of both states were likely to meet Home Ministry officials on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss the matter and seek central forces if the verdict goes against Singh.

The sect chief has been accused by a former female follower of raping her more than once inside the sprawling Dera campus on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana, 260 km from here.

The CBI investigated the matter against the godman.

The sect management has been refuting all charges against Singh.

Despite murder, conspiracy and rape charges against him, Singh enjoys Z-category security from the Haryana police and moves around in a fleet of bullet-proof luxury SUVs.

He has millions of followers in Haryana, Punjab and various other places.

