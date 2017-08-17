Verdict on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rape case on August 25

Godman-turned-actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh confirms that he has been approached by the makers of reality show “Bigg Boss 9”, but has put forth certain conditions to enter the show. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Godman-turned-actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh confirms that he has been approached by the makers of reality show “Bigg Boss 9”, but has put forth certain conditions to enter the show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25. The head of the Sirsa-headquartered sect has been asked to appear in person before the court the same day.

Arguments of the prosecution and the defence in the case concluded on Thursday, CBI counsel, HPS Verma said. “The court will now pronounce its verdict on August 25 and the Dera chief has been directed to appear in person at 2:30 pm,” said Verma.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two female followers. Singh was accused of raping them inside the Dera campus on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana. The charge sheet in the case was filed by the CBI on July 30, 2007. The Dera chief has denied these charges.

Meanwhile, the security has been put on alert in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the verdict. Security personnel have also been deputed around the Dera at Sirsa in Haryana, officials said. The Punjab and Haryana governments on Wednesday had sought central forces to deal with the situation if the verdict goes against the Dera chief.

The chief secretaries and DGPs of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday had met the Union Home Secretary in New Delhi and apprised him of the steps taken by them to maintain law and order. Dera Sacha Sauda has a large number of followers in Punjab and Haryana.

