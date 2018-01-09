Verdict in third fodder scam case against Lalu Prasad Yadav expected this month

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express file photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express file photo)

A special CBI court is expected to pronounce judgment later this month in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s, reported PTI. The former Bihar chief minister is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted only last month in the second case of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam linked to illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury. Shiv Pal Singh, the special CBI Court judge, had last week sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in jail in the case.

The RJD supremo faces five cases in the multi-crore fodder scam in Ranchi and has been convicted in two of them. In connection with the RC 68A/96 case, pertaining to alleged “fraudulent” withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from Chaibasa Treasury in 1990s, special CBI court judge S S Prasad in Ranchi is expected to pronounce judgment later this month. Also Read: RJD after Lalu Yadav conviction: Two parties look back to assess ahead

“Trial of 56 accused in the case is over and if the order is reserved tomorrow, judgment may be pronounced this month,” a senior CBI official was quoted by PTI as saying. The official said that the matter is listed in the Special CBI court for tomorrow. Prasad is one of the accused in this case.

Lalu was on December 23 last year held guilty in the RC 64A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury and was handed 3.5 years imprisonment on January 6 this year after the special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh held him guilty in the case. On September 30, 2013, Prasad was also held guilty in the RC 20A/96 pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and given five years prison term. Also Read: Fodder scam: Send Lalu, others to open jail where they can help in dairy, says Judge

Apart from the above cases, Prasad is also facing charges in the RC 38 A/96 pertaining to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka Treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda Treasury in the early 1990s.

(With PTI inputs)

