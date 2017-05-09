Venu Rajamony appointed envoy to Netherlands

Venu Rajamony. Venu Rajamony.

Venu Rajamony, currently the Press Secretary to President Pranab Mukherjee, has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands. A 1986 IFS batch officer, Rajamony is expected to take up his assignment shortly, the ministry of external affairs said.

Rajamony has served as Joint Secretary, heading the Multilateral Institutions Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry. He has also served in the Indian mission in Hong Kong as well as the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

The ministry also announced the appointment of Pooja Kapur, a 1996 IFS batch officer and now a Joint Secretary in the MEA, as the next Indian envoy to Bulgaria. She is also expected to take up her assignment shortly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now