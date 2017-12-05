Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to disqualify Sharad Yadav, Ali Anwar casts a shadow: Sitaram Yechury

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Left parties today questioned the decision to disqualify rebel JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar from the Rajya Sabha. While CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision was taken in haste, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy contested the view that Yadav had defected.

Yechury also questioned the “mind-boggling” speed with which the decision was taken. “Like Ceasar’s wife, the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s decision must be above questioning, but the disqualification of Rajya Sabha MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar casts a shadow,” Yechury tweeted.

He also questioned the urgency shown by the chairman. “The petition was filed on September 2 and the decision is out on December 4. The speed is mind-boggling. Similar cases are pending in Lok Sabha for over a year. So political affiliation is the only thing that matters?” the Left leader asked.

Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on Monday night.

Naidu said in his communication that both leaders ceased to be Rajya Sabha members with immediate effect. He agreed to the JD(U)’s contention that the two senior leaders had “voluntarily given up” their membership by defying their party’s directives and attending events of opposition parties.

The CPI also backed Sharad Yadav and expressed his “regret” that the “senior most leader of the JD(U) and long term parliamentarian” had been disqualified from the Rajya Sabha.

According to Reddy, his party always supported the disqualification of members who defected to other parties, but Yadav had not defected. “Sharad Yadav did not join any other party for any personal gains, but continued his firm stand on secularism with JD(U) flag,” he said in a statement.

Most state units of the JD(U) are with Yadav though a majority of MPs and MLAs are with Nitish Kumar, he said.

Reddy also accused Nitish Kumar and his followers of defecting from the “secular mahagatbandhan” in Bihar and joining the NDA. He expressed the hope that Yadav would continue his fight against communalism and fascist policies of the Narendra Modi government by mobilising secular, democratic and socialist forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App