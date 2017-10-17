Venkaiah Naidu’s appeal to UN: Isolate nations that sponsor terrorism

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu meets NSG commandos during the 33rd NSG Raising Day Celebrations at Manesar in Haryana on Monday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu meets NSG commandos during the 33rd NSG Raising Day Celebrations at Manesar in Haryana on Monday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the international community to launch an effort to “isolate” states that are sponsoring terrorism.

Without naming Pakistan, Naidu said, “There is nothing like good terrorists and bad terrorists. Terrorism knows no religion or boundaries, and nobody should be allowed to get away with acts of violence in the name of ideology. I fervently appeal to the United Nations to see the conclusion of a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism, the proposal for which from India is pending since 1996.”

Speaking at the 33rd Raising Day celebrations of the National Security Guard (NSG), Naidu said, “The country will always remember your defining role in Akshardham, Mumbai and Pathankot attacks. The NSG accepted the challenge and neutralised the grave threat, performing its tasks with great professional elan.”

He said the recent lone wolf attacks in London, Barcelona and France “reflect the need for mounting a heightened surveillance in public places to prevent recurrence of such incidents”.

Maintaining that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”, Naidu said there has been a paradigm shift in the modus operandi of India’s adversaries, wherein “the threat is not limited only to border areas, but has manifested in the hinterland also”.

He said such threats require constant reviewing and enhancement of operational capabilities.

