Venkaiah Naidu wins Vice-Presidential election: Here’s how political leaders reacted

NDA nominee and former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the 13th Vice-President of India on Saturday after securing over two-thirds of votes, leaving Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi far behind. Naidu received 516 votes out of total 771 votes cast while Gandhi could only manage 244 votes. Of the total 771 votes polled, 11 were found to be invalid. Even though 785 MPs are there in both the Houses of Parliament, 14 MPs were absent from the voting.

Here’s how political leaders across the country reacted to Venkaiah Naidu’s victory in the Vice-Presidential elections:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Congratulations to Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful and motivating tenure. I am confident Venkaiah Naidu will serve nation as a diligent and dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building. My mind is filled with memories of working with Venkaiah Naidu Garu, in the Party and Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association.

BJP chief Amit Shah: Heartiest congratulations to Shri M Venkaiah Naidu ji on winning the Vice-Presidential poll. The journey of Naidu ji, a farmer’ son, to the office of Vice President is the victory of every small farmer contributing to nations growth. I am sure Naidu ji’s extensive knowledge and vast experience will be a great asset to the office of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien: India has a new Vice President. The Rajya Sabha a new Chairman (from Aug 11). Warmest good wishes to Venkaiah Naidu ji.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Congratulate Venkaiah Naidu Ji, our next VP; wish him well. In tradition of democracy, GK Gandhi Ji fought with dignity for certain ideals.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Congratulate Venkaiah Naidu ji on being elected VP of India. My best wishes for success in your new responsibilities.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj: Heartiest congratulations to Shri M Venkaiah Naidu ji on his election as Vice President of India.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: Many congratulations to VenkaiahNaidu Garu on comprehensively winning the Vice President Election 2017. I wish him the very best.

Union Minister Smriti Irani: Congratulations to Vice-President Elect M Venkaiah Naidu ji. We are confident his leadership would further enrich the Office of VP.

Health Minister J P Nadda: Congratulations to M Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected Vice President of India. My best wishes to him for his responsibility.

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Congratulations Shri M Venkaiah Naidu on your election as Vice President of India. Rajya Sabha will benefit by your experience, energy and enthusiasm.

Opposition Candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi: Congratulate Venkaiah Naidu Garu on his victory, wish him all the best for his new office.Thank those who voted for me; was expecting handsome performance by united vote of opposition parties and I’m more than satisfied.

Venkaiah Naidu being greeted after being elected as the Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo Venkaiah Naidu being greeted after being elected as the Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu: Congratulations to Sri M Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected as the Vice President of India. A very well-deserved victory indeed. Wish him a successful journey as he embarks upon his new duties. He will surely lead the nation with wisdom and grace.

AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran: On behalf of our party general secretary, I extend my wishes to Shri Venkaiah Naiduji on being elected as the Vice President of our country.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Congrats India for our newly elected VP M Venkaiah Naidu! A dedicated, visionary leader and a true son of soil!

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das: The nation would get the benefit of his long experience. His role would be there in creating new India.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee: Many congratulations M Venkaiah Naidu on your election as India’s Vice President. Good luck and God bless!

Kaushalya Maa, sister of Venkaiah Naidu, puts a tilak on his forehead as his wife Usha looks on after Venkaiah was elected as the Vice-President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo Kaushalya Maa, sister of Venkaiah Naidu, puts a tilak on his forehead as his wife Usha looks on after Venkaiah was elected as the Vice-President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Congratulations to M Venkaiah Naidu on his election as the Vice President of India. I wish him success in his future endeavours.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Great symbol of cross party acceptance of leadership & wisdom. Future of Rajya Sabha is safe in his (V Naidu) hands.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Congratulate Shri Venkaiah Naidu Ji for being elected as VP of India. My best wishes for fruitful tenure.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Congratulations to Shri M Venkaiah Naidu ji on being elected as a Vice-President of India.

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar: Heartiest congratulations to Shri M Venkaiah Naidu ji on being elected as the Vice President of India.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: My heartiest congratulations to Honourable M Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected as the Vice President of India.

Union Raiway Minister Suresh Prabhu greets Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha as he congratulates him on being elected as the Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo Union Raiway Minister Suresh Prabhu greets Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha as he congratulates him on being elected as the Vice President of India, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu: Just now met to congratulate M VenkaiahNaidu garu for his spectacular victory in the Vice Presidential Elections Wishing him all the best.

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh: He has been closely associated with Chhattisgarh, knew each party worker. Congratulate Venkaiah Naidu Ji for win.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti: Venkaiah Naidu’s win marked the victory of the common people, whose struggle and aspirations he represented throughout his political life. Naidu would take the proceedings of the House to new heights of propriety, consensus and respect for each other’s point of view.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Heartiest Congratulations to M Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected as the Vice President of India. My best wishes for a historic tenure. Have very fond memories of working with him both in the partyand in the government. Memories of his recent tour to Odisha are still fresh.

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi too extended best wishes to Venkaiah Naidu and offered Congress support for effective scrutiny of legislations, govt policy in Rajya Sabha.

