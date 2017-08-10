Minority issues being used for political purposes, says Venkaiah Naidu after Hamid Ansari talks about Muslims ‘uneasiness’

A day before assuming office, Vice-President elect M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that people were trying to use minority issues for political benefits. “Indian ethos is of mutual respect for each other. People try to use minority issues for political purposes,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The former union minister also asserted that India is the most tolerant country .
“India is the most tolerant country…Unfortunately, some people are trying to blow it out of proportion and trying to defame India, raising it to national forum,” he said adding that the country “is the best model of secularism.” Naidu’s comments came after outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari said the Muslims of the country were experiencing a sense of “uneasiness and insecurity.” Hamid Ansari interview: ‘Idea’ of India being challenged with a certain frequency which makes me uncomfortable. Click here to read.
Ansari’s successor, however, noted that politics today revolved around cash, caste and community instead of development. “Unfortunately, now in politics 3Cs have entered– Cash, caste and community. We must return to 4 Cs — Character, caliber, capacity and conduct. Agenda of politics should be development,” Naidu said.
In his last interview on Wednesday, Ansari said, “A sense of insecurity is creeping in as a result of the dominant mood created by some and the resultant intolerance and vigilantism. A democracy is distinguished by the protection it gives to minority. Democracy is likely to degenerate into a tyranny if it does not allow the opposition groups to criticise freely and frankly the policies of the government. But at the same time, the minorities have also their responsibilities.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:15 pmMotor mouth u mean 4 Cs — Character, caliber, capacity and conduct as displayed by Vikas (development) at ChandigarhReply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:15 pmHamid Ansari is also a person who wants to make his living by playing dirty minority politics... He should perhaps take lessons from the life of our lovable late president Mr. Abdul Kalam who lived a true secular life by never playing minority card all his life... Shame on you Hamid..!!!!Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:14 pmYes sir, minority issues are issues, aren't they ? When you speak for the majority Hindus only, automatically the others become a minority. You don't have to mention it. and when someone voices his concern about the minorities, you say it is political ? Sir, being a Vice President of the country, such statements does not suit you.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:12 pmVP SPEAKS!!! GOOD ONE MR. VICE PRESIDENT OR RSS MAN. you cant go beyond your belief system of RSS.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:08 pmDont worry, he has already lost his ijjat, everyone is calling him thaali men ched karne wala.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:04 pmoh see who is talking, bjp itself uses caste and relgiion for its vote bank and now preaching to others. i hope he remembers that against him there are criminal cases.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 4:13 pmWhy are you so much ashamed to use your real name or simply playing Al taqqiyya to decieve us kafirs using most pious id name " Bharat Maa"Reply
- Load More Comments