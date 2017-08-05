Venkaiah Naidu on becoming Vice-President: ‘Coming from agricultural background, never imagined I would be here’

Venkaiah Naidu today became India’s 13th Vice-President defeating Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist Venkaiah Naidu today became India’s 13th Vice-President defeating Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

Venkiah Naidu has been elected as the 13th Vice-President of the country after defeating Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi in a parliamentary election held on Saturday. While Venkaiah Naidu secured 516 votes, Gopal Krishna Gandhi managed to gather only 244 votes. Speaking to PTI, Naidu said he had never imagined that he would become the Vice-President of the country as he had humble beginnings. “Coming from an agricultural background, I never imagined I would be here. Agriculture has no proper voice in Indian polity,” Naidu told PTI.

He added he will use the Vice-Presidential institution to support and strengthen the President’s office. “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi congratulated Venkaiah Naidu on winning the elections. “Congratulate Venkaiah Naidu Garu on his victory, wish him all the best for his new office. Thank those who voted for me;was expecting handsome performance by united vote of opposition parties & I’m more than satisfied,” said Gandhi. Venkaiah Naidu will address the BJP at the party’s headquarters this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Naidu on his comfortable win against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who secured 244 votes. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure.” He further said: “I am confident Venkaiah Naidu will serve nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building.”

