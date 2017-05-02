Venkaiah Naidu to review progress of urban schemes in Karnataka

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu addresses a press conference in New Delhi. MoS for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Rao Inderjit Singh is also seen. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu addresses a press conference in New Delhi. MoS for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Rao Inderjit Singh is also seen. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu will chair the review meeting of the implementation of Centre’s urban development schemes in Karnataka on Tuesday. The Central government has approved an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore for improving urban infrastructure in Karnataka in the last three years.

“The Central assistance will be about Rs 9,000 crore for the schemes, including Smart City Mission, PMAY(U), AMRUT and HRIDAY,” an official release said. Under Smart City Mission, five cities of Davangere, Belgavi, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Hubbali-Dharwad have been selected for the financing. The Centre provides Rs 500 crore to each city over a period of five years under the scheme.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Centre has approved an investment of Rs 4,971 crore with central assistance of Rs 2,319 crore for improving basic urban infrastructure in 27 mission cities, the release said. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), construction of over 1.46 lakh affordable houses for urban poor in Karnataka has so far been approved with an investment of Rs 6,288 crore with Central assistance of Rs 2,492 crore, it said.

“Karnataka’s Badami is among the 12 cities in the country which is selected for Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme. An investment of Rs 22.26 crore is envisaged for improving heritage related infrastructure in Badami,” the release added.

