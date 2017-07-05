Venkaiah Naidu to discuss ways to spread awareness on GST in Union Territories

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday will discuss ways to spread awareness on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with lieutenant governors of seven union territories.

Apart from the issue of GST awareness, the information and broadcasting minister will also take stock of the functioning of public broadcasters Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) in the union territories, an official said. “The minister will explore ways on spreading awareness on GST, particularly through the DD and the AIR network,” he added.

Other issues that would come up for discussions include improving content of programmes, increasing transmission in local dialects, infrastructure requirement and electricity supply at non-commercial rates to DD and AIR.

Apart from lieutenant governors (LGs) of the seven union territories (UTs), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy have also been invited to the meeting here. Delhi and Puducherry are the two UTs with elected legislatures. Naidu, who also holds the portfolio of Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry will review the implementation of programmes related to these ministry, too, the official said.

