Venkaiah Naidu thanks Manmohan Singh for recognising ‘single engine’ India

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu

Taking a dig at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that the economy was running on “just one engine of public spending”, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday thanked him for acknowledging that India was propelled by a single, high-powered engine under Narendra Modi. In a broadside against Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s role in the Manmohan Singh government, he said two engines pulled in different directions in the 10 years of UPA rule and the country came to a standstill.

“That is the difference between UPA and NDA. Dr Manmohan Singh acknowledged this single high powered engine of Modi which has a single purpose of Making of Developed India. I thank him,” Naidu told reporters on the sidelines of a function in New Delhi.

Commenting on the demonetisation process, Manmohan Singh had on Tuesday said that it was responsible for the slowdown in India’s economy and cited a “collapse in private sector investment” and the reduction of the industry’s gross value-added growth.

Naidu retaliated by saying that the Congress was desperately looking for an engine without any hope. The problem with the party was that they “think their family problem is the problem of India”. “… This problem was solved by people of country when they discovered Modi in 2014,” Naidu said.

