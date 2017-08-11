Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as India’s 13th Vice-President

Venkaiah Naidu being administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: ANI) Venkaiah Naidu being administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: ANI)

Former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu was sworn in as the 13th Vice-President of India on Friday. The 68-year-old was administered oath of office by newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Naidu, who contested the election against Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi, had secure 516 votes against the latter’s 244. Naidu was sworn in in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh.

After being sworn in, Naidu was greeted with a warm welcome in the Rajya Sabha. While welcoming him, PM Modi said he has come to hold the high office due to his long experience in Parliament. The Vice-President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

After being elected to office last week, Naidu had said, “I am very humbled. I am thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice-presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House.”

On Thursday, ahead of his swearing-in, Naidu had challenged the views expressed by his predecessor Hamid Ansari, who had claimed Muslims are experiencing “a sense of uneasiness and insecurity” in India. Opining that India is the “most tolerant country”, he had said, “Compared to the entire world, minorities are more safe and secure in India and they get their due. Indian ethos is of mutual respect for each other. People try to use minority issues for political purposes.” Read more here.

Naidu, known for his oratory skills, was formerly a member of the BJP. A popular leader from Andhra Pradesh, he served in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet as the Minister for Rural Development. He held two porfolios in the Modi Cabinet, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Urban Development, and Information and Broadcasting, before contesting the VP polls. Naidu, a four-time Rajya Sabha MP, has been a member of various parliamentary committees covering subjects like home affairs, agriculture, rural development and external affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)

