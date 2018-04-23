Venkaiah Naidu starts consultations on Opposition move to impeach CJI

On Friday, seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, launched an unprecedented move to impeach the CJI accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) On Friday, seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, launched an unprecedented move to impeach the CJI accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

VICE PRESIDENT M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his visit to Telangana and returned to Delhi Sunday to start consultations on the notice submitted by MPs from seven Opposition parties on a motion for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Sources said that Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, returned to the Capital after some of the experts he wanted to consult conveyed their availability on Sunday. Naidu is learnt to have spoken to Attorney General K K Venugopal, former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, former attorney general K Parasaran, former secretary general of Rajya Sabha V K Agnihotri, former secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap, former law secretary P K Malhotra, former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh and senior officials of the Rajya Sabha secretariat. “The Vice President was originally scheduled to participate in the convocation of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences tomorrow (Monday). He was expected to visit Swarna Bharat Trust on April 24 and leave for New Delhi. But he left in the afternoon today,” said sources.

On Friday, seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, launched an unprecedented move to impeach the CJI accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary.

The Sunday Express reported that the press conference held by the MPs to announce their move may have violated the provisions of the ‘Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha’, which says any notice submitted to the chairman should not be given advance “publicity”.

But some Rajya Sabha officials are of the view that the handbook contains guidelines that are not binding on members, and that it is the Rules of Business that counts in such matters.

