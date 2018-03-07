Venkaiah Naidu sees red over placards in House, says this is not bazaar

Upset about posters carried to the Well of the House by members of different political parties, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called leaders of all parties to his chamber soon after the first adjournment of the day and is learnt to have told them that he will not be able to run the House if some members keep holding placards.
Sources present in the meeting said that an irate Naidu told leaders of all political parties in Upper House that display of cards and banners is done in a bazaar.
“There is a huge difference between bazaar and Parliament, and I cannot preside over the House if basic decorum is not observed,” an MP, who was in the meeting, quoted Naidu as saying. “Almost all parties have been in power either in the states or at the Centre. They should take seriously the concern of the people about functioning of legislatures.”
People, Naidu is learnt to have said, are increasingly getting disturbed by the “bazaar-like situation inside legislatures. This needs to be stopped.”
On Tuesday, besides Opposition MPs showing placards and crowding the Well, as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel tried to speak in the din, the person standing in front of him with a placard was TDP MP C M Ramesh. The TDP is part of the ruling NDA. A little distance away, V Maitreyan of AIADMK stood with his back to the Chair, showing his placard to the minister.
As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table during the Zero Hour, TMC members, legislators from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh rushed into the Well and began shouting slogans.
Amid sloganeering during the Zero Hour, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House until 11.30 am. When MPs reassembled after the adjournment, members from TDP, AIADMK and TMC again trooped in the Well, some of them carrying placards.
The House was adjourned till 2 pm within minutes of re-assembling at 11.30 am.
As Parliament proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day, Opposition parties maintained that the government had not, beyond making noises on the floor of the House about allowing discussion, reached out to them.
“The responsibility to run Parliament is the government’s. There have been no back-channels so far; there have been no talks. If they want to talk, we will, because we want a discussion on this bank scam,” TMC Parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien said.
Lok Sabha functions for 15 minutes
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday functioned for a total of about 15 minutes. It was adjourned within minutes amid protests by members of Congress, DMK and YSR Congress, among others from the Opposition, and Shiv Sena and TDP from the NDA in the morning.
After it assembled again at noon, the protesting members stormed into the Well, raising a cacophony of demands and slogans.
While the Congress asked “Bada Modi” where “Chhota Modi” was, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirav Modi, respectively, DMK members wanted a Cauvery Management Board to be set up. YSR Congress MPs demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh. BJP’s ally TDP sought a Railway zone.
Amid the din, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar made a counter-attack, asking protesting MPs to sit, so that issues can be taken up peacefully and stating that he was “surprised” that the Congress was “agitated” on systemic irregularities in the banking sector. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress too is ready for a discussion.
But the House was adjourned soon after as protesting members refused to relent.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:46 amNaidu has such short memory. His party and he were stalling the UPA parliament and got that way to power. Now they don't like protests. Shame on him, the loose tongue. Whom is he preaching to?Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:14 amVenkaiah Naidu is solely responsible for the bifurcation of AP without going in to the details. The BJP promised special status and now going back on the promise. So let us unite AP Telangana because of the failed promise.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 6:57 amIt's time we abolished Parliament :we'll save the expenditure on its functioning , corruption will abate considerably and we'll be spared the regular spectacle of abuse ,misbehaviour ranting raving general rowdiness . The country can run by itself guided by the Army Civil Service Judiciary . In the words of Oliver Cromwell "You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately ... Depart, I say and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go! "Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 6:52 amRajya Sabha is an useless body and should be dismantled. Parliamentary democracy is almost failing in India. What does the opposition gain by running away from the debate, it only means they do not have any substance in their allegations.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 7:44 amOkay. So protest is protest only when the BJP protests. Do recall the UPA's tenure when Arun Jaitley said that protest in parliament is the only way to save the country. Such short memory!Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 6:23 amThe people of India are fed up with what is happening in both parliament. The present government has responsibility to run these houses: Either you stop and run it democratically or if you are unable to stop it you better get out of this.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 8:07 amoh yeah..then your congies will run it like they have run in last 60 years looting the country. Those agitating without allowing even a discussion on the matter should be booted out of the house. Wasting my money and country's timeReply
- Load More Comments