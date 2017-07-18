Latest News
  • Venkaiah Naidu resigns: Smriti Irani gets I&B, Narendra Tomar Urban Ministry

Venkaiah Naidu resigns: Smriti Irani gets I&B, Narendra Tomar Urban Ministry

Venkaiah Naidu was picked as the NDA nominee for the vice presidential election in August. He was at the Parliament House today to file his nomination papers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2017 11:19 am
Smriti Irani, Venkaiah Naidu, I&B ministry, Smriti IRani I&B, Narendra Tomar, Venkaiah Naidu arrives at the Parliament to file his nomination papers for the upcoming vice presidential election. (Source: Express photo by TAshi Tobgyal)
Related News

With Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu resigning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Smriti Irani was given additional charge of the Information & Broadcast Ministry and Narendra Tomar was made the Minister for Urban Development. Tomar is currently the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Irani is the incumbent Minister for Textiles. In a Cabinet reshuffle in 2016, both the Union Ministers lost their portfolios. Irani was replaced by Prakash Javedekar as the HRD Minister and Piyush Goyal replaced Tomar and was given additional charge of Minister of Mines.

On Monday, Naidu was picked as the NDA nominee for the vice presidential election in August. He was at the Parliament House today to file his nomination papers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 18: Latest News