Venkaiah Naidu resigns: Smriti Irani gets I&B, Narendra Tomar Urban Ministry

Venkaiah Naidu arrives at the Parliament to file his nomination papers for the upcoming vice presidential election. (Source: Express photo by TAshi Tobgyal) Venkaiah Naidu arrives at the Parliament to file his nomination papers for the upcoming vice presidential election. (Source: Express photo by TAshi Tobgyal)

With Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu resigning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Smriti Irani was given additional charge of the Information & Broadcast Ministry and Narendra Tomar was made the Minister for Urban Development. Tomar is currently the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Irani is the incumbent Minister for Textiles. In a Cabinet reshuffle in 2016, both the Union Ministers lost their portfolios. Irani was replaced by Prakash Javedekar as the HRD Minister and Piyush Goyal replaced Tomar and was given additional charge of Minister of Mines.

On Monday, Naidu was picked as the NDA nominee for the vice presidential election in August. He was at the Parliament House today to file his nomination papers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd