After PM Modi’s Ramayana jibe, Venkaiah Naidu asks Renuka Chowdhury to ‘lose weight’

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Renuka Chowdhury over her laughter, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, in a jocular vein, asked the Congress MP to lose weight and make efforts to increase the weight of her party.

“He (Naidu) knows me from many kilos before. Sir, many people worry about my weight but in this job, you need to throw your weight around,” Chowdhury said in her farewell speech. To this, Naidu wittily responded, saying “My simple suggestion is, reduce your weight and make efforts to increase the weight of the party”.

The remarks evoked peals of laughter in the House, which witnessed several light moments during the farewell speeches of retiring members who are about to complete their tenure.

At one point during PM Modi’s speech in the first part of the Budget Session, Chowdhury had burst into loud laughter. The Prime Minister had then urged the Rajya Sabha chairman not to stop Chowdhury, saying: “Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hasi sunne ka ab saubhagya mila hain.” PM Modi’s remark had, however, brought criticism from the Opposition, especially the women leaders.

