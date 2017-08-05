PM Modi congratulates Venkaiah Naidu on becoming Vice-President, says confident he’ll serve nation

Vice Presidential election result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo: Anil Sharma) Vice Presidential election result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Venkaiah Naidu on becoming India’s 13th Vice-President securing 516 votes to comfortably defeat Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who secured 244 votes. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to Venkaiah Naidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure.”

He further said: “I am confident Venkaiah Naidu will serve nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building.” NDA’s pick Venkaiah Naidu received 516 votes out of total 771 votes cast, while Opposition’s candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi managed only manage 244 votes. Of the total 771 votes polled, 11 were found to be invalid. Although 785 MPs are there in both the Houses of Parliament, 14 MPs could not vote. In a statement to PTI, Venkaiah Naidu said: “Coming from an agricultural background, I never imagined I would be here. Agriculture has no proper voice in Indian polity.”

Venkaiah Naidu further thanked party leaders for their support. “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu had said he is now a “non-party man” and exuded confidence in getting support from Members of Parliament (MPs) casting their vote to elect the Vice-President of the country. In a statement to the media, Naidu had said: “There is no my party or your party. Now I am a non-party man. Majority of political parties in India are supporting my candidature. I am confident that they will all vote in the election.”

