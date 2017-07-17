Vice-Presidential elections: NDA nominates Venkaiah Naidu against Opposition pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo) Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has been chosen as NDA’s candidate for the forthcoming Vice-Presidential election. This was confirmed by BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference after the party’s parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. “Venkaiah ji has a lot of experience, all NDA allies have welcomed this decision,” Shah at a press conference in Delhi. The Union Minister will file his nomination on Tuesday.

An alliance of 18 opposition parties, including the Congress, has already declared Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate for vice-presidential poll scheduled for August 5. July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

BJP Parliamentary Board unanimously chose @MVenkaiahNaidu as Vice Presidential candidate of BJP: Shri @AmitShahhttp://t.co/u2Cq0W6OEQ — BJP (@BJP4India) July 17, 2017

At present, the 68-year old Naidu holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Housing and Urban Affairs. The electoral college for the August 5 election consists of 790 MPs of the two chambers of Parliament.

Reflecting on his nomination, PM Modi said Naidu is a fitting candidate for the Vice-President’s post. “I know M Venkaiah Naidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President,” he tweeted.

