Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Doordarshan’s Uttarakhand news unit

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu interacting with the media during the inauguration of the newly constructed studio complex of All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra Dehradun & launching of Regional News Unit Dehradun DD News, in Dehradun on Thursday. PTI Photo

Union minister of information and broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday inaugurated new centres of Doordarshan and All India Radio in Dehradun. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Naidu said programmes based on the languages and culture of Uttarakhand will be aired by the new studio of AIR and regional news unit of Doordarshan.

“Being a disaster-prone border state which is strategically sensitive, the importance of Doordarshan and AIR for the remote parts of Uttarakhand is very high,” he said. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat called the launch of the centers “a milestone in the development of the state” as it will give Uttarakhand its own channels on both Doordarshan and the AIR.

“A channel dedicated to Uttarakhand on Doordarshan will also give a major fillip to chardham yatra and tourism in the state,” he said.

