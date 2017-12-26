Venkaiah Naidu: In democracy, we should understand others’ views

M Venkaiah Naidu in Udvada, Gujarat. (Photo: PIB) M Venkaiah Naidu in Udvada, Gujarat. (Photo: PIB)

People in a democracy should be open to ideas and understand the point of view of others, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

“In a democratic country, we should be open to different ideas, we must also understand others’ point of view and move forward,” Naidu said. He was speaking at the Iranshah Udvada Utsav, a congregation of Parsis at Udvada village in Valsad district.

“Secularism is safe not because of political leaders but because of the brand of the people of India. Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, sex , we are Indians. India has old traditions, a 130-crore population, different languages, ‘vividhta mein ekta’, and the spirit of love and brotherhood is found in India… For the new India, Indians should work shoulder to shoulder, eradicate evils like corruption, black money, casteism, general discrimination,” he said.

Speaking on the last day of the three-day event, Naidu said, “I want to tell my fellow parliamentarians also, let us maintain some standards. In Parliament, let the government and ruling party propose, let the opposition oppose and let Parliament decide.”

Naidu added, “The Parsi religion is one of the oldest religions of the world… I am inspired by Parsi legends like Ratan Tata, Sam Manekshaw, Madam Cama, Dadabhai Naoroji, Soli Sorabjee, Nani Palkhivala, Fali Nariman.”

