Venkaiah Naidu files nomination for Vice-President, says grateful to PM Modi

M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the media after filing his nomination for vice president election. Naidu is the BJP’s candidate and will go up against the Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi. Photo: ANI M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the media after filing his nomination for vice president election. Naidu is the BJP’s candidate and will go up against the Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi. Photo: ANI

Two-time Bharatiya Janata Party president and former Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu filed his nomination for the Vice-President’s election on Tuesday and said that he will hope to do justice to the office once chosen. Naidu resigned from his ministerial responsibilities and filed the nomination in Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and party stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

The election for the post of vice-president will be held on August 5. Though Naidu, 68, hails from Andhra Pradesh, he served three full terms in Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and was elected from Barmer in Rajasthan for his current term.

After filing his nomination, he addressed the media. “I am honoured to be a candidate for the Vice-President of India. I have been actively engaged in public life for over four decades,” said Naidu, according to ANI. “Office of Vice President is a different profile, it has its functional norms. I hope I will be able to do justice. I am grateful to the prime minister.”

“India’s strength and beauty lie in Parliamentary democratic system. It will be my endeavour to strengthen that further,” he said, adding, “On being elected I will uphold traditions, standards set by the worthy predecessors and maintain the dignity of the office. I have resigned from Council of Ministers and conveyed to Prime Minister and also sent a letter last night.”

Naidu is one of the most popular BJP leaders and is close to the BJP top brass. He was showered with appreciation by PM Modi who described Naidu a farmer’s son who brings decades of experience in public life. The prime minister said he has admirers cutting across party lines.

Naidu said, “I lost my mother at a very young age. I treated my party as my mother and they brought me up to this level. It is painful to leave the party; feeling emotional at this juncture.”

Naidu indicated he didn’t want to quit active politic just yet but discussions with the party changed his mind.

“I had told my colleagues that I want to see PM Modi come back again in 2019 and then I will call it off and join social service. But, destiny decided otherwise. Finally after discussion, I have agreed. I have withdrawn myself from the party. I do not belong to BJP now,” he said.

Naidu will continue as MP till the election process is not finished. According to Constitutional norms, vice president can’t hold any other public office and has to be disassociated from political parties.

“I will be continuing as MP because there is voting also,” Naidu added.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd