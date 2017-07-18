Vice Presidential election: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination papers, says pained to leave BJP

NDA Vice President Nominee M Venkaiah Naidu accompanied by PM Modi files nomination in Parliament. NDA Vice President Nominee M Venkaiah Naidu accompanied by PM Modi files nomination in Parliament.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, and veteran BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, NDA vice presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu filed his nomination papers at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The seasoned politician will be taking on opposition’s pick Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the country’s second highest constitutional post.

Addressing reporters later, Naidu said: “I am grateful to the Prime Minister, BJP President and to various partners of NDA and also parties which have provided their support in the campaign. The office of Vice President has its own importance and it will be my honour to strengthen the parliamentary democratic institution of India.”

An emotional Naidu went on to say “I lost my mother at a very young age, treated my party as my mother and they brought me up to this level. Painful to leave the party, feeling emotional at this juncture.”

Saying he wanted to quit from party posts only after seeing PM Modi win the 2019 elections, Naidu added: I have withdrawn myself from party, do not belong to BJP now.”

Naidu is likely to sweep the Vice Presidential elections as the BJP enjoys numerical superiority in parliament. Regional parties like the AIADMK, TRS, INLD and others have already expressed their support to the NDA’s nominee. Naidu’s name was cleared by the BJP parliamentary board on Monday evening after voting concluded in the Presidential election. The election for the Vice-President of India is scheduled to take place on August 5 and the new Vice-President will be sworn into office on August 11.

