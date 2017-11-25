Dissent is agreeable but disintegration is not acceptable: V-P Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI file photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI file photo)

Insisting that India has always believed in pluralistic traditions and ethos, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said dissent is agreeable in the country but disintegration is not acceptable and any attempt to undermine its integrity and unity by forces inimical to growth of the country must be nipped in bud.

While speaking at an event in New Delhi today, Naidu said, “India always believed in pluralistic traditions and ethos and never allowed narrow and bigoted views or practices to rear their ugly heads.India is at a historic juncture and at cusp of a major transformation—not only in terms of economic growth, but also because it is one of the oldest civilisations with a young population.”

“Dissent is agreeable but disintegration is not acceptable. That is bottom line and any attempt to undermine integrity and unity of India by forces inimical to growth of India must be nipped in bud,” he added. Also Read: In veiled reference to Padmavati row, V-P Venkaiah Naidu says violent threats not acceptable in democracy

His comment comes at a time when the country has been witnessing widespread protests over controversial upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, which some fringe groups and political leaders claim has distorted historical facts.

The Vice-President further said India is world’s youngest country having exciting new features of new ideas about society, politics, citizens’ activism and youth power.

“How can we move beyond shibboleths of past and embrace change, how do we create a society where change is positive, robust and moves us along towards an open, welcoming society in magnificent tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?” he said.

Naidu also heaped praise on India’s strong literary lineage, saying, “From Kalidasa to Premchand, from Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to present day, India has always been blessed with a strong literary lineage of writers, poets, intellectuals & thinkers, who have chronicled times, exemplified our open traditions.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd