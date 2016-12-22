Venkaiah Naidu: Black money a cancer, note ban like chemotherapy

DESCRIBING CORRUPTION and black money as a “cancer”, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that just as chemotherapy is essential despite causing hair loss, demonetisation too is necessary. “The country is suffering from twin problems: corruption and black money. This is the cancer in the system. It needed surgery. It has been done. It is like chemotherapy. If somebody is affected by cancer, they need chemotherapy. People might say if I do chemotherapy, my hair will fall. But if you don’t go for chemotherapy, you will fall,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a “bold and radical step” that has crippled the parallel economy of arms smugglers, drug, child and women traffickers, and Pakistan-aided funding of terrorists.

Emphasising the need to make the shift to digital transactions, Naidu said India’s economy is currently worth two trillion dollars and is expected to be 10 trillion dollars by 2030.

Accusing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of levelling “absurd allegations” against Modi, Naidu said these were meant to derail the government’s battle against corruption and development agenda. “Some people feel threatened as the poor have started to abandon them and support Modi, following the steps taken by him for the empowerment of the poor,” he said.

Naidu also announced that for 100 days after December 25, which will be observed as good governance day as a tribute to former PM A B Vajpayee, all BJP MPs and ministers would tour the country to talk about the NDA government’s achievements.

