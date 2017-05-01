Venkaiah Naidu asks states to notify rules under the Real Estate Act

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo by Kamal Singh) Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo by Kamal Singh)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has asked the chief ministers to soon notify the rules under the Real Estate Act, which has come into force today, after only 14 states and union territories doing so. The minister also expressed “deep concern” over reports that some states/UTs have diluted the key provisions of the Act.

“You would agree that the Act of Parliament has a certain inviolable sanctity and there can no such dilution of the provisions of the Act and the spirit of the Act,” Naidu said in his letter to the chief ministers. He asked the states to set up the regulatory authority and the appellate tribunal under the Act.

“Only Madhya Pradesh has so far reported to have set up the regulator. You would agree that this does not do justice to the concern and the spirit with which Parliament passed this historic legislation,” Naidu said. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2016 was passed by Parliament in March last year and all the 92 sections of the Act came into effect from today.

The Act required the states to notify the rules by October 31, 2016 and stipulated that regulatory authorities and tribunals be set up by April 30, 2017. “It is, however, a matter of concern that the real estate rules have so far notified only in respect of 14 states and UTs,” Naidu said.

The states and UTs that have notified are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, besides Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nager Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, and Lakshadweep. He said no new projects can be offered by developers to buyers without their registration with the regulatory authority.

This, he said, therefore warrants putting in place the real estate rules, the regulatory authority and the appellate tribunals immediately. “…I request you to review the progress of implementation of this important Act and draw up a clear road map to ensure that necessary and quick measures are taken to ensure that the Act is implemented in letter and spirit,” Naidu said.

He also asked them to inform him of the progress made so far and the course of action proposed in this regard. Besides, Naidu asked the chief ministers to review the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme in their states. He asked them to direct the concerned department to speed up the submission of proposals to his ministry under the scheme so that the construction of affordable houses could be completed by 2022.

