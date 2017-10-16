Kerala bypoll has shown where BJP stands: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Vengara bypoll result in Kerala has shown where the BJP stands in the state “despite all the dirty tricks”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here Sunday. “Despite all these dirty tricks and attempts for communal polarisation, the BJP has been relegated to the fourth position with a much reduced vote share,” he said.

“This is a pointer and a stern warning to the BJP that they cannot mess with Kerala.” Vijayan was speaking at a seminar organised by the Delhi Union of Journalists on the topic: Democracy in Danger. “The BJP yatra was routed through Vengara… with provocative slogans…. The people of Kerala have seen through this malicious campaign and have come out unitedly to oppose the RSS,” he said.

The BJP has been alleging that its supporters and volunteers are at the receiving end of violence, including murder at the hands of the CPI(M) in Kerala. Talking about the BJP’s yatra in the state which saw Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking potshots at the government, Vijayan said, “Leaders from states in which children and farmers were killed came in quick succession as if they are to rescue the people of Kerala.”

