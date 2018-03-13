Venezuela foreign minister bats for stronger ties with India

Arreaza met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Arreaza met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Monday advocated “stronger relations” with India, saying that he learnt the values of “shanti” (peace), “prem” (love) and “ahimsa” (non-violence) many years ago when he came to India as a backpacker.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Arreaza, who came to India to represent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit on Sunday, said, “These are universal values which we learnt here. President Maduro loves India… he is a Sathya Sai Baba follower. He is a Christian, but he follows Sai Baba… we learnt about the values of tolerance, non-discrimination here in India.”

Arreaza is also a Sai Baba follower, having visited the ashram in Puttaparthi in Bengaluru in 2000. “We understand the concept of Mother India, and Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings had influenced (former President) Hugo Chavez. We want to have stronger relations with India, as we share similar values.”

Arreaza met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and they discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. “We are exchanging ideas, and are having strategic conversations… having meetings with Indian enterprises etc,” he said.

As Venezuela faces tough times diplomatically in the face of the incumbent US administration, Arreaza said India is a “sovereign country” and its relationship with US will not impact ties with Venezuela. “It doesn’t impact our relationship with India at all…in fact, we would like to have good relationship with the US,” Arreaza said.

