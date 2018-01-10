Shun vendetta politics to take state to acme of development, says Himachal Pradesh governor

Governor Acharya Devvrat asserted that the mix of experience and youth in the Cabinet could be another marked change in the state. (File Photo) Governor Acharya Devvrat asserted that the mix of experience and youth in the Cabinet could be another marked change in the state. (File Photo)

Hailing a generational change in the leadership following the assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday asked the government and opposition to shun vendetta politics and try to take the state to the acme of development by working together.

He also advised the newly elected members to forget any ill-will that might have crept up during the election campaign. Delivering his address during the first session of the Vidhan Sabha, the governor complimented the people of the state for taking part in the elction process in a free and fair manner.

“The people have given you the responsibility to make all possible efforts for development of the state and I urge you to work togather with a positive outlook and clear objectives without getting entangled in vendetta politics. The focus of the government and the Opposition should be to see how every citizen becomes prosperous, educated, secure, healthy and great,” he said.

Sounding a note of caution, Devvrat asked the MLAs not to get involved in frivolous and petty politics and participate in healthy discussions in the House. The Opposition, Devvrat said, should play a constructive role with the objective of formulating good policies. “There has been a new opening and I wish a new niche of development is carved out with your (Opposition) kind cooperation and support,”he said.

The governor asserted that the mix of experience and youth in the Cabinet could be another marked change in the state. Devvrat also reminded the members about recent decisions of the government, like lowering the age from 80 to 70 years for social security pensions, release of 3 per cent DA from July 1, 2017 and setting up of a sub-committee to tackle the menace of stray cattle and financial benefits for ex-servicemen. The government has also set-up three special cells to monitor complaints lodged by women with action being taken in 48 hours.

Speaking about Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government’s agenda, listed in the Swarnim Himachal Drishati Patra 2017 (vision document), Devvrat said the state would maintain law and order at all costs. “Criminals and adverse elements will surely face legal action. To ensure protection from mafia and corruption, Hoshiar Singh helpline will be launched,” he said.

On crime against women, Devvrat said ‘Gudiya yojana’ would be launched. Gudiya is the name given to the 16-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Kotkhai last year, leading to widespread protests across the state. “In this scheme, 24X7 women police stations will be established in every district,”he said. He also assured that the government would provide efficient, transparent and responsive administration with active participation of the people .

The governor also proposed revival of ‘Van Lagao, Rozi Kamao’ yojana to generate employment from forestry. The scheme was started by former CM Shanta Kumar in 1990-91.

