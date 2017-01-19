Vemula’s Mother, Brother Detained: ‘My mother wanted to garland Rohith’s statue, humiliated’

I will travel across the country… will continue this fight: Radhika Vemula I will travel across the country… will continue this fight: Radhika Vemula

“I have never felt so humiliated in my life,” said Raja Chaitanya Vemula, brother of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula, who was taken into preventive custody along with his mother Radhika when they tried to enter the University of Hyderabad campus.

Raja, whose brother Rohith committed suicide last year, alleging harassment by university authorities, said it was not the preventive arrest that left him feeling humiliated.

Read | Rohith Vemula death anniversary: Vemula’s mother and brother detained, let off

“The manner in which the security personnel of University of Hyderabad treated me and my mother left me wondering if I have any self-respect at all. The security supervisor T V Rao pointed at me and said, ‘This is the guy. Take him away.’ He verbally abused me in front of the students and police,” he said.

“They tried to separate me from my mother. One security guard held me from the back, another held my neck. They kept abusing me,’’ Raja said Wednesday before returning to Guntur.

After detaining and releasing them Tuesday night, Cyberabad Police asked them to leave the city as soon as possible, said Raja.

“I have not committed any crime. I have stopped going to the university and I do not participate in any meeting. Yesterday was Rohith’s death anniversary and my mother wanted to garland his statue. For that, we had to face so much humiliation. They abused her too. The words they used to describe me and my mother, whose son died on that campus, cannot be printed,’’ he said.

Rao did not respond to phone calls for a comment.

“We took them in preventive custody because their presence there was detrimental to the peace on campus. We brought them to the police station and released them later,” said Inspector J Ramesh Kumar, Gachibowli police station. He denied that police had asked Raja and his mother to leave the city.

Police allowed Rohith’s father Vemula Naga Mani Kumar to enter the campus. “We would have allowed Radhika and Raja Vemula too, but they insisted that students from other universities and political activists also be allowed inside. We could not have allowed that as it would have created a tense atmosphere on the campus,” a police official said.

Radhika Vemula said, “I think this is the university telling us this how they would humiliate us everytime… so that we do not come here again.’’