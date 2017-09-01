Vellappally Natesan slams Kerala BJP: There are Shahs bigger than Amit Shah

Vellappally Natesan Vellappally Natesan

The patron of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala, on Thursday said the party should snap ties with the NDA.

Vellappally Natesan said the BJP in Kerala has been reduced to a private firm marred by groupism and bribery charges. “There are Shahs in Kerala who are bigger than Amit Shah. The BJP state leadership has betrayed the BDJS. The BJP hasn’t given us anything. On every occasion, the BJP is raising some obstacle,’’ he said.

The BDJS is the political arm of the backward Hindu community organisation Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam and Natesan is its general secretary. Ahead of his organisation’s meeting in Alappuzha, Natesan said, “It is better if they (BDJS) keep away from the NDA. If they are looking for role in a government, they should join hands with the CPI(M)-led LDF. Most of the BDJS workers have a Left bent. The CPI(M) should create a situation for discussion with the BDJS. I am ready to take the initiative for discussions with the CPI(M).’’

Natesan’s son Thushar Vellappally, who is the BDJS president, however, rejected his father’s stand. He said his party would continue in the NDA. “Vellappally Natesan is not the BDJS spokesman. He was not assigned to speak for the BDJS, which has not decided to quit the NDA,” Thushar said.

BJP sources said the BDJS has been exerting pressure on the party to get key posts in the central government or in organisations under it. “The Natesan family had even eyed cabinet ranks. Although Thushar had rejected his father’s stand, restlessness has been prevailing in that party over the BJP’s failure to accommodate its demands,” said a leader.

