Jammu-Srinagar highway cleared after landslide, vehicles move to Kashmir

Stranded trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after massive landslide. (PTI Photo/File) Stranded trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after massive landslide. (PTI Photo/File)

Hundreds of heavy vehicles, stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to a landslide on Monday, left for Kashmir on Thursday after the debris was cleared off the arterial road.

A landslip at Morh Passi in Udhampur district on September 11 had hit the movement of vehicles on the 300-km highway, the lone all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country.

It had damaged a bridge and clogged the road. “The vehicles, including those carrying essential items, were allowed to move towards Srinagar this morning after experts inspected the landslide-hit bridge near Udhampur district,” Sanjay Bhagat, Senior Superintendent of Police (national highway), told PTI here.

Singh said an alternative road has been constructed to ensure free movement of heavy traffic on the highway.

“The work is going on for smooth movement of traffic. However, the two-way traffic of heavy vehicles is not possible due to ongoing road widening work at Panthyal in Ramban district,” he said.

