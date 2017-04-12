Veerappa Moily backs EVMs, says no question of going back to ballot papers

In Picture, Congress leader Veerappa Moily (File Photo) In Picture, Congress leader Veerappa Moily (File Photo)

Former law minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily is upset with his party’s position over the allegations of EVM tampering in the recent assembly elections. The Congress with other opposition parties on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee demanding implementation of the old ballot process, as they alleged that EVMs were manipulated in the recent assembly elections.

However, in a staunch defence of EVM, Moily said there is no need to use ballot paper system. “We can have a committee to look into issues of EVMs but no question of going back to manual methods,” Moily was quoted by ANI as saying. “Among all countries, our electoral system is the best and for that the credit should go to the UPA and Congress,” he added

After meeting President, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Recent allegations of EVM tampering have raised questions on electoral process.”

CPI(M) MP Md. Selim told Indian Express.com, “Our delegation in leadership of Sitaram Yechury met President today and have a discussion on this issue.”

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had demanded that the MCD elections this month should be held with ballot paper, suspecting that there is a possible EVM manipulation in Punjab where his party lost marginally.

The opposition parties have asked for the use of ballot paper in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which will be held at year-end

