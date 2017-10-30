Vedanti against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s mediation in Ayodhya issue

Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (File Photo) Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (File Photo)

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, who has been associated with the Ram Temple movement, on Monday rejected the Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar’s initiative to resolve the Ayodhya issue. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar does not qualify to mediate on the matter as he has never been associated with the movement, he said. “Since Sri Sri has never been associated with the andolan, we cannot accept his mediation,” Vedanti, who is at Sambhal to take part in the Kalki Mahotsav, told newspersons.

“How can someone who has never been associated with the movement and never had darshan of the Ram Lalla mediate on the matter of temple construction …we have gone to jail for it, faced house arrest and have been fighting court cases …Sri Sri does not qualify to mediate on the matter,” Vedanti said.

“We want Muslim religious leaders to come forward. We will sit together and discuss the issue…We want Hindus and Muslims together to find a solution to the dispute and that temple is constructed on the basis of mutual agreement,” he said.

Vedanti said the Ram Temple movement has been led by the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas and Vishva Hindu Parishad and these two organisations should get an opportunity to hold dialogue on the issue.

The Art of Living Foundation had said last week that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been in touch with several imams and swamis, including Acharya Ram Das of Nirmohi Akhara, to help find an out-of-court settlement to the Ram Temple dispute.

The discussions, it stressed, were not done on the behalf of any government or organisation.

