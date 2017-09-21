Vedanta power plant closure: Odisha green board revokes order

Vedanta Ltd today said it will resume power generation at three power plants after Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) revoked its earlier order to close mining conglomerate’s five such units. On September 14, the metals and mining major had said that it has been directed by the SPCB to temporarily close five units of its power plants.

“…the SPCB has revoked closure of three units (two units of 135 MW each and one unit of 600 MW) on September 20, 2017,” it said in a BSE filing.

The SPCB had directed to temporary close three units of 135 MW each of the 1,215 MW power plant and two units of 600 MW each of the 2,400 MW power plant.

Following the directions from the SPCB, Vedanta had said the action may call for purchase of power of temporarily.

“The action may require a temporary power purchase of up to 200 MW and hence a marginal impact on cost of production of aluminium. The company expects to be able to sustain the smelter capacity without affecting its production volume,” it had said.

The revocation will help the company get complete reliable power generation back in place, satisfying the requirement for smelter operations and there will not be any need to purchase the 200 MW power, the company said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App