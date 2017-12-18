Vector-borne disease season ends: 45 fresh dengue cases

At least 21 dengue deaths were reported last year from various city hospitals, including nine at the AIIMS, though the official figure of the civic bodies was 10. At least 21 dengue deaths were reported last year from various city hospitals, including nine at the AIIMS, though the official figure of the civic bodies was 10.

The season for vector-borne diseases has come to an end, with a municipal report on Monday saying that only 45 dengue cases were reported last week, taking the total number of people affected by the disease this year in the national capital to 9,214.

The numbers of malaria and chikungunya cases recorded this year, till December 16, stood at 1,140 and 933 respectively, the report said.

The total number of people affected by dengue in Delhi this year, till December 9, was 9,169.

Of the 9,214 dengue cases this year, 4,704 patients were from Delhi, while 4,510 had come to the city from other states for treatment, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between mid-July and November-end but this period may stretch up to mid-December. This year, however, the disease had spread much earlier.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city this year on August 1, when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndromes at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). Three more deaths were reported in October by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data for the entire city.

The civic body, however, is yet to acknowledge two fatalities due to dengue at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and the death of a boy at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital due to the vector-borne disease.

According to the RML Hospital authorities, Shaurya Pratap Singh (7) had died on November 22, two days after he was admitted to the hospital, the latest dengue death to be reported from the national capital.

The number of dengue cases recorded in the city stood at 2,022 in October, while 816 cases were reported last month. Fifty-nine cases were reported this month, till December 16, the report said.

Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clean water. The female anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, breeds in both clean and muddy water.

According to the SDMC, mosquito breeding was reported from 2,11,435 Delhi households till December 16. The number of cases recorded in areas falling under the north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations stood at 705, 705 and 425 respectively.

At least 21 dengue deaths were reported last year from various city hospitals, including nine at the AIIMS, though the official figure of the civic bodies was 10.

Seventeen deaths, suspected to be due to malaria, were also reported by the civic bodies last year.

At least 15 fatalities were reported from various city hospitals last year due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the civic authorities had kept the death tally at zero.

One of the worst chikungunya outbreaks in the national capital was in 2016, when 12,221 cases were reported till December 24. Of these, 9,749 were confirmed.

