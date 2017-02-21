Vasundhra Raje govt crossed all limits of graft, misgovernance in 3 yrs: Congress 

Vasundhra Raje (Express Archive) Vasundhra Raje (Express Archive)

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi on Tuesday accused the Vasundhra Raje government of “crossing the limits of misgovernance” and not ordering probes into scams unearthed in the past three years. “The BJP government has crossed the limits of corruption and misgovernace in its three-year-rule. Massive scams were unearthed in the mining sector, the Public Health Engineering Department and the National Rural Health Mission but it did not order probes into them,” he alleged.

Dudi said the government broke the back of farmers, youths and small businessmen and that his party will raise all the issues in the Budget Session of the assembly, starting February 23. “There are various issues like relief to the hailstorm-hit farmers, crop insurance and shutting down of 17,000 schools. We will raise all the issues strongly,” he told media persons here.

The Congress leader said the BJP government failed to keep promises it made in the last three state budgets. “Of the 611 promises made in the manifesto, it delivered on 25 per cent of them as against 72 per cent claimed by it,” he said. Dudi also demanded a high-level inquiry against BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, accused of manhandling a police official in Kota.