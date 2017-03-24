Vasundhara Raje will complete her tenure as Rajasthan CM: BJP state president Ashok Parnami

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Source: PTI Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP state president Ashok Parnami Friday said that Vasundhara Raje will complete her tenure as chief minister of Rajasthan, while rejecting some rumours circulated on social media regarding the change in government. When asked about the rumours, Parnami told reporters that it cannot be tracked who circulated such rumours but Vasundhara Raje will continue as the chief minister.

“Vasundhara Raje is the chief minister and she will complete five years as the chief minister,” Parnami said at the party headquarters here.

He said that the party’s focus is on winning the next assembly and parliamentary elections in the state.

“The complete focus of the party at the centre and the state level is to win assembly elections in 2018 and parliamentary elections in 2019.

This is our target and we will achieve,” he said.

Parnami also exuded confidence that BJP will win the assembly bypoll on Dholpur constituency scheduled to be held on April 9.

The seat got vacant after B L Kushwah, who represented the seat as BSP MLA, was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case by a local court in December last year.

Kushwah’s wife Shobha Kushwah is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national vice president and the state in charge of Uttar Pradesh Om Mathur is arriving in Jaipur for a three-day personal visit from New Delhi after the party’s massive win in the recent Assembly polls.

Mathur, who is expected to arrive here late tonight by road, was given warm welcome on the way to Jaipur.

Several hoardings and banners have been put up to welcome him.

