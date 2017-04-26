Vasundhara Raje speaks out on Alwar attack: ‘won’t spare guilty’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

SPEAKING FOR the first time on the attack by gau rakshaks in Alwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday that none of the culprits would be spared and such acts would not be tolerated. “The police are investigating the case. Several people have been arrested… Such acts won’t be tolerated in Rajasthan. Appropriate action will be taken, based on the facts which are revealed during investigation. None of the guilty will be spared,” Raje told mediapersons.

On April 1, five men were attacked by gau rakshaks in Alwar while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. One of them, Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, later succumbed to his injuries. Raje’s statement comes a day after her party’s Alwar MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja, said he had no regrets over Khan’s death, and “sinners like him” would “continue to meet this fate”.

In an open letter to Raje on Sunday, 23 former IAS officers urged her to “end vigilantism in the name of cow”. “This kind of vigilantism, if not checked, will lead to largescale violence, brazen disregard for the rule of law, and complete disregard of constitutional provisions,” they said. Meanwhile, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has given a call for protests on July 11, which marks a year since some Dalit youths who were skinning a dead cow were attacked in Una district of Gujarat.

“We are organising marches from Alwar, Una, Dadri and all such places where people have been attacked in the name of cow. The marches signify our resolve to continue our struggle,” said Mevani.

