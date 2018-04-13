Vasundhara Raje has no moral right to stay in power, says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot that ‘Acche din’ will come soon as the Modi government will be voted out in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Express file photo) Ashok Gehlot that ‘Acche din’ will come soon as the Modi government will be voted out in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Express file photo)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that current chief minister Vasundhara Raje has no moral right to remain in power.

Citing the recent caste violence in Hindaun on April 2 and 3 when the houses of two Dalit politicians were set on fire by a mob, Gehlot said that there’s no rule of law left in Rajasthan.

“Mukhyamantri ko bhi naitik adhikar nahi hai ki wo mukhyamantri pad par bani rahe (Even the chief minister has no moral right to stay at the post of chief minister,” said Gehlot.

He added that the BJP government in Rajasthan is facing revolt from its own party workers which is leading to instances of cancellation of the chief minister’s tours in various places.

“Not even a single initiative of the Vasundhara Raje government or that of the Modi government is materialising. Even if the chief minister asks herself the question whether she has any right to stay in power, I am sure she too will get the answer in the negative,” said Gehlot.

He added that ‘Acche din’ will come soon as the Modi government will be voted out in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The former CM slammed the BJP and RSS and accused them of trying to usurp the legacy of BR Ambedkar while not believing in his sayings.

“RSS says that it will protect Hindutva. People from the SC and ST communities, are they not Hindus? Did RSS ever try to stop the exploitation and harassment faced by these communities?” said Gehlot.

He added that the RSS was always against Ambedkar since the very beginning but now they call themselves his followers.

“They are doing a Congressikaran of the BJP…If we fast then they too imitate such programmes. They (BJP) were always against Gandhi but now they are resorting to fasting. As they say that Gandhi and Sardar Patel were their leaders, there will come a day when they will say even Jawaharlal Nehru was their leader,” said Gehlot.

