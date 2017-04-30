Vasundhara Raje condoles freedom fighter Jharwal’s demise

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday condoled the death of freedom fighter Laxmi Narayan Jharwal who passed away at a hospital here yesterday after a brief illness.

He was 103.

Jharwal’s last rites were performed today with state honours at the Adarsh Nagar cremation ground at Jaipur with scores of people including people’s representatives and other dignitaries paying tributes to him.

A team of Rajasthan Police also presented a guard of honour to the freedom fighter.

Additional Collector (East) B D Kumawat and SP (East) Rashtradeep Singh laid floral wreaths on behalf of the state government.

