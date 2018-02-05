Vasundhara Raje: Bypoll results a wake-up call for us

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

RAJASTHAN CHIEF Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said that the bypoll results are a “wake-up” call for her government and asked her MLAs to avoid “self-goals”.

Addressing a meeting of BJP’s Legislature Party at the Vidhan Sabha, Raje said, “We are reviewing why such a situation arose even after so much development.” She told the MLAs that they need not get disheartened by the results, and that the party will once again succeed in the assembly polls — scheduled later this year.

In the bypoll results declared on February 1, Congress’s Raghu Sharma, Dr Karan Singh Yadav and Vivek Dhakar won the Ajmer Lok Sabha, Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Vidhan Sabha seats, respectively, defeating their BJP rivals by decisive margins.

She asked party MLAs to spread information about the development works undertaken by the government in their constituencies, and contrast it with the work done by the previous government under the Congress. She also advised them against “self-goals.” The budget session of the assembly begins Monday.

Terming the result an “alarm”, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said the roots of Lotus — the BJP’s party symbol — are not so weak and that they are analysing the results.

The Congress called its Legislature Party meeting Monday. Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi said the public is unhappy with the BJP’s “misrule”, hence the party will seek Raje’s resignation in the budget session.

