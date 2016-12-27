Vasundhara Raje aides in airport apron, CISF seeks probe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

UNHAPPY with the Airport Director (APD) of Jodhpur for issuing passes to 26 aides of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to let them enter the high-security apron area of the airport even after warning, the Director General of CISF has written to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and, among others, sought an inquiry by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Watch What Else Is making News

An AAI team has subsequently initiated an inquiry, it is learnt. CISF Director-General O P Singh confirmed that the force has written a letter, and that the issue concerns security.

Sources said Singh wrote the letter last week, stating that the APD on December 17 first issued 30 apron passes to Raje’s supporters when they came to receive her.

Despite a warning over this, the APD repeated a similar security breach barely 24 hours later, when Raje left the city.

The issue, according to a source, relates to the supporters going all the way to the airport’s apron area, where access is barred for the general public.

According to sources, an AAI team has already reached Jodhpur and has found during initial investigation that the APD had issued apron passes to the supporters.