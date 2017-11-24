Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derails in UP: List of train accidents in the state in recent past

At least 13 coaches of the Vasco De Gama-Patna Express derailed near UP’s Banda. (Source: Ani Twitter) At least 13 coaches of the Vasco De Gama-Patna Express derailed near UP’s Banda. (Source: Ani Twitter)

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, leaving at least three people dead and nine injured. This derailment adds to the long list of other mishaps that took place in UP in the recent past. While the railway ministry has been patting its back, claiming that the number of train accidents have decreased considerably in the last three years, several train accidents in UP itself paint a grim picture.

A list of the train accidents which took place in UP in the recent past:

Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment (November 24, 2017)

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed in the wee hours of November 24, leaving at least three dead and nine injured. While ANI said the accident took place near Banda railway station, PTI said the train derailment happened near Manikpur railway station in the state.

Kaifiyat Express derailment (August 24, 2017)

Nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express had derailed in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh after it collided with a dumper, which had strayed on to the tracks, leaving around 100 passengers injured.

Utkal Express derailment (August 20, 2017)

14 coaches of the high-speed Kalinga-Utkal Puri Haridwar Express had derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, killing at least 23 people and leaving scores injured. The train was on its way to Haridwar from Puri.

Rajya Rani Express derailment (April 14, 2017)

Eight coaches of the Rajya Rani express train, travelling from Meerut to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, derailed near Kosi bridge in Rampur. It was reported that more than 20 people were injured in the mishap.

Mahakaushal Express derailment (March 30, 2017)

At least 12 people were injured after eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Kulpahar railway station in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation suggested a weld failure in the rail led to the accident. The driver of the train told the railway officers that he felt a violent jerk when the train was running at 103 km per hour.

Kalindi Express derailment (February 20, 2017)

Three coaches and the engine of Kalindi Express derailed after colliding with a goods train at the Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The train, which runs between Kanpur Central and Bhiwani, Haryana, was reportedly slow while entering the station thereby causing no injuries. The two trains – an express train and a freight train – were running on the same track and thus the express train rammed into the freight one from the back

Indore-Patna Express derailment (November 20, 2016)

Fourteen coaches of the Indore Patna Express derailed near Kanpur which resulted in 150 deaths and over 150 injuries. The train pulled out of Pukhrayan station, on the outskirts of Kanpur, and derailed soon after. Several causes, including overcrowding and fracture in the railway line, were attributed to the accident.

