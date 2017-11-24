Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment live: Train mishap kills 3 in Chitrakoot; Railways Minister announces compensation

Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment live: Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Manikpur Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI Photo Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment live: Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Manikpur Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI Photo

At least thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed at Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, killing three people and leaving at least nine injured, as reported by news agency PTI. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The train that was travelling from Goa to Patna derailed around 4.14 am. In the aftermath of the derailment, movement of trains was disrupted on the Patna-Allahabad route.

Here are the live updates:

12.25 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of those killed in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district. Adityanath has also declared Rs 50,000 for each of the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries, an official release said.

12.10 pm: Also, earlier today morning, the engine of the Jammu-Patna Archana Express was separated from the train near Saharanpur. The train later departed after clearance

11.50 am: Meanwhile, a Paradeep-Cuttack goods train jumped the rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha early on Friday morning, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the accident which occurred at around 5.55 am, spokesperson, East Coast Railway, JP Mishra told PTI.

11.30 am: A recap for all our readers who have joined us now.

The Vasco Da Gama-Patna express (12741) derailed at Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, killing three people and leaving at least nine injured. At least thirteen coaches of the train that was travelling from Goa to Patna derailed around 4.14 am. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grif and offered their condolences at the demise of the three people. Goyal announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

At least 13 coaches of the Vasco De Gama-Patna Express derailed near UP’s Banda. (Source: Ani photo) At least 13 coaches of the Vasco De Gama-Patna Express derailed near UP’s Banda. (Source: Ani photo)

11.00 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of passengers in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said.

10.30 am: Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal, ordered a probe into the train accident. “Immediate rescue and relief operations started and an inquiry ordered into the derailment of Vasco De Gama-Patna Express at Manikpur, UP.”

10.00 am: A list of the helpline number have also been released

09.45 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accident and took to Twitter saying, “My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.”

09.30 am: The deceased have been identified as father-son duo, Ram Swaroop Patel and his son Deepak Patel (6).

09.15 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead in Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailment, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

09.00 am: North Central Railway spokesperson Amit Malviya said that a train with the remaining passengers left for Patna at 7.25 am from the accident site, as reported by IANS

08.45 am: In the aftermath of the derailment, movement of trains was disrupted on the Patna-Allahabad route.

08.30 am: Providing a breakup of the derailed coaches, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said, the coaches which jumped off the rails were coaches numbered S3-S11, two general coaches and two extra coaches.

08.15 am: Confirming the casualties, Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh said a father-son duo from Bettiah district of Bihar died on the spot while the third person died at a hospital.

08.05 am: We have setup helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway, says Anil Saxena, PRO Indian Railways

07.50 am: Three dead, nine injured in Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, says SP, Chitrakoot

07.40 am: The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.

07.35 am: “The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway,” North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (law and order) says, “Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured Railway track as per local assessment” Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (law and order) says, “Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured Railway track as per local assessment”

07.20 am: Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (law and order) says, “Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured Railway track as per local assessment.”

7.00 am: Atleast two dead and 8 injured in the train accident that took place at 4:18 am

6.45 am: 13 coaches of the Vasco De Gama-Patna Express derail near Banda in Uttar Pradesh, injuring 7 people

