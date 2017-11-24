Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails in UP, relief operations underway

Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh, confirmed the casualties, saying a father-son duo from Bettiah district, Bihar died on the spot while a third person died at a hospital. (Source: ANI photo) Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh, confirmed the casualties, saying a father-son duo from Bettiah district, Bihar died on the spot while a third person died at a hospital. (Source: ANI photo)

At least three people were killed and nine others left injured after thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, as reported by news agency PTI. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh, confirmed the casualties, saying a father-son duo from Bettiah district, Bihar died on the spot while a third person died at a hospital. The deceased have been identified as father-son duo, Ram Swaroop Patel and his son Deepak Patel.

“Of those injured, two were serious and admitted to district hospital, Chitrakoot. Seven with minor injuries are being treated at Manikpur,” Singh said. The Vasco Da Gama Express (12741) heading towards Patna derailed at 4:18 am, soon after leaving platform number 2 of the Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district, about 250 km from Lucknow, he said.

According to ADG (Law and Order), Anand Kumar, “prima facie it appears that fractured railway track is the cause of accident as per local assessment”. Providing a breakup of the derailed coaches, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said, the coaches which jumped off the rails were coaches numbered S3-S11, two general coaches and two extra coaches.

“The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway,” North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. He also said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot. The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.

In the aftermath of the derailment, movement of trains was disrupted on the Patna-Allahabad route. The train derailment in Chitrakoot comes less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

