Vasco Da Gama Express derailment: Railway official suspended

The Indian Railways on Tuesday suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the November 24 derailment of Vasco Da Gama Express. Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, leaving three killed and several others injured. READ MORE

“A permanent way inspector also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation”, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena was quoted as saying by PTI.

The real cause of the train accident is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigation suggests rail fracture led to the derailment.

The railways ministry had announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those dead in the derailment, Rs 1 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also declared Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed, Rs 50,000 to each of the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor injuries, an official release said.

