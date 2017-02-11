Vasai youth’s killing: Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Indian High Commission in Jamaica

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Indian High Commission in Jamaica about an Indian youth shot dead there. “Indian High Commission in Jamaica – Please send me a detailed report of this unfortunate incident. Also, pl ensure best possible treatment to the injured Indian nationals and coordinate with the affected families,” Swaraj tweeted when her attention was drawn to a news report that a Vasai youth was shot dead by four unidentified men in his Kingston home in Jamaica in a case of suspected armed robbery.

According to the report, two of his Indian roommates suffered bullet injuries in their legs. “Talreja family – I am sorry to know about this tragedy. My heartfelt condolences. “Indian High Commission in Jamaica will follow up this case with the Police and help you in all possible manner,” she further tweeted.