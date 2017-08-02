Varun Gandhi wants expert body to decide MP salary

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo) BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo)

Questioning lawmakers’ powers to increase their own salaries, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday suggested the setting up of an external body, with independent members, to determine MP salaries. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi asked if MPs had “earned” the 400 per cent hike they had given themselves in the last decade. “When matters regarding salary are raised recurrently, it makes me worry about the moral compass of the House. Nearly 18,000 farmers have committed suicide over the last year. Where is our focus?” he asked.

He cited the example of the first cabinet meeting, chaired by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which its members had decided not to avail of their salaries for six months and the Madras Assembly’s unanimous adoption of a motion, moved by V I Munuswamy Pillai in 1949, to impose a voluntary cut of Rs 5 per day in recognition of suffering farmers.

Gandhi’s Zero Hour mention was received in silence from the treasury and the Opposition benches, which were almost empty after a walk out. TMC’s Saugata Roy extended his support to the BJP MP.

Gandhi has pointed out the “insensitivity” in the Tamil Nadu assembly’s move in doubling the legislators’ salaries at a time, when farmers from the state were protesting. He said it was “shameful” that the number of sittings in the Lok Sabha had dropped from 123 days a year in 1952 to 75 in 2016. “The Winter Session, 2016, hit a low point of 16 per cent. It is shameful. Taxation bills, as significant as Aadhaar, were passed within two weeks without being referred to a committee,” he said. “Barely 50 per cent of the bills have been passed after scrutiny from Parliamentary committees. When bills passed without serious deliberation, it defeats the purpose of having a Parliament,” he said.

Arrogating to themselves the authority to increase their own fiscal compensation was not in line with the morals of democracy, the BJP member said, adding, “The rush to pass Bills shows a priority for politics and not policy. 41 per cent of bills introduced have been passed without discussion,” Gandhi said.

As compared to a 13 per cent rise in the UK, Indian lawmakers had raised their salaries by 400 per cent in the last decade, he said, adding, “Have we really earned this massive increment?”

To those who argue that the MPs should be paid in line with the private sector, he said those in that sector were driven primarily by their self interest. “Ours is a service to the nation, a mission to make this the India of our dreams. To compare these two motives is to misunderstand the commitment to public life,” he said.

