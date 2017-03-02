Varun Gandhi to bring Bill to recall MPs within two years

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo) BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi is bringing a Bill that proposes voters’ right to recall their MPs if they not satisfied with their performance. The Private Members Bill will be moved in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Parliament session, Varun said.

“This Bill is meant to ensure greater accountability, greater transparency and greater power in the hands of the people,” the Sultanpur MP told The Indian Express.

He has proposed a Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which says that MPs and MLAs may be recalled within two years of being elected if 75 per cent of those who voted for them are not satisfied with their performance. According to him, the voters could feel angry or disappointed when grave charges such as murder or rape or misappropriation are made out against their elected member.